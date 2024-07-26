Prescott Preserve clears hurdle to begin restoration, but other challenges still lie ahead

Plans to restore the Prescott Preserve in Palm Springs are a step closer to becoming a reality.

On Wednesday, the Planning Commission unanimously approved a proposal to restore the roughly 90-acre site. The land, which is located just off of Farrell Drive and Mesquite, used to house the former Mesquite Country Club.

The land was purchased by Oswit Land Trust on July 26, 2022. Since then, the project has sparked controversy, with some residents raising safety concerns following run-ins with coyotes.

The Planning Commission has established conditions to address those concerns, which includes having full-time rangers on site. However, $7.2 million in restoration grant funding is held up by an ongoing lawsuit filed by an HOA in the area near the preserve.

“If the lawsuit doesn’t go away in the next couple months, we probably will not receive the funding to do the restoration for the preserve and that will be very challenging for us as an organization. Our goal, and what’s very consistent with our mission, is to create beautiful spaces that people can enjoy," according to Jane Garrison, Founder and Executive Director of Oswit Land Trust.

Garrison added that the organization is exploring other ways to get funding, possibly including through Measure J. Garrison also said the organization is always looking for volunteers and accepting donations. You can find a link to donate here. For more information on Prescott Preserve click here.