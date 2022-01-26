Riverside County COVID cases starting to plateau according to health officials

Riverside County COVID-19 cases have started to plateau according to the county’s Deputy Public Health Officer, Dr. Shunling Tsang.

Riverside County reports Wednesday the COVID case rate is 225 per 100,00 residents. That’s the lowest case rate in two weeks. The peak case rate this month in the county was 259 per 100,000 residents.

Case Rate:

Jan. 26 - 225.9

Jan. 25 - 249.2

Jan. 21 - 259.1

Jan. 20 - 255.1

Jan. 19 - 257.3

Jan. 18 - 256.0

The positivity rate has remained in the 30s over the last week.

Positivity Rate:

Jan. 26 - 33.3%

Jan. 25. - 33.5%

Jan. 21 - 34.3%

Jan. 20 - 35%

Jan. 19 - 35.4%

Jan. 18 - 34.9%

We are seeing, you know, an improvement, although, you know, the positivity rate continues to be quite high,” said Dr. Tsang. “So if you think about that one in three people are positive for COVID-19 who test. That's a lot of people.”

The number of COVID viral copies found in the Palm Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant has had a sharp decrease within the past week or so. The omicron variant continues to be the variant most detected.

The wastewater report has been a useful resource that Palm Springs officials have used to get a sense of upcoming COVID-19 trends

Riverside County’s latest data is falling in line with California, which has seen COVID infection rates fall within the past few days.

The California Department of Public Health in a Wednesday update reported the daily COVID-19 case rate at 212 per 100,000 residents. Its peak this month was reported on Jan.10: the COVID-19 case rate was 292 per 100,000 residents.

The positivity rate in California is at 18.7% which is a 2.7% decrease from 7 days ago.

Coming up at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., News Channel Three's Marian Bouchot speaks with county health officials about local COVID-19 trends and when we can start to see cases trending downward.