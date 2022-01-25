Riverside County reports 2393 new cases, 23 deaths, & 6 fewer patients in ICU since Monday
Hospitalizations
After several consecutive days of falling numbers, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 4 patients since the county's last report on Monday.
The county now has a total of 1,069 patients.
COVID Hospitalizations in the past month-and-a-half:
- Jan. 25 - 1,069
- Jan. 24 - 1,065
- Jan. 21 - 1,055
- Jan. 20 - 1,076
- Jan. 19 - 1,109
- Jan. 18 - 1,087
- Jan. 17 - 1,023
- Jan. 14 - 991
- Jan. 7 - 791
- Dec. 30 - 432
- Dec. 1 - 238
Eisenhower Health restricts visitation amid COVID surge: No visitors allowed in Emergency Department and inpatient areas
The county reported six fewer patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID since Monday. This brings the total of ICU patients to 168.
The latest report from Eisenhower Health shows that COVID hospitalizations have appeared to have surpassed 100 patients.
Hospital officials told News Channel 3 on Friday that there were 80 COVID patients, including six people in the ICU. All were unvaccinated.
Cases & Deaths
Since Wednesday, the county has reported 2,393 new cases & 23 deaths.
The county has a total of 440,205 cases & 5,769 deaths.
The Coachella Valley has a total of 69,208 cases and 1,129 deaths.
Click here for more City and Community data
As far as local schools, the three school districts in the Coachella Valley today reported a combined 1,535 combined cases among students and staff, down from 3,131 on Friday.
DSUSD continued to report decreases in cases. PSUSD and CVUSD are seeing cases trend upward, with PSUSD surpassing DSUSD in cases for the first time.
- DSUSD has reported 731 cases (568 students and 137 staff)
- 1/24: 739 cases (597 students and 142 staff)
- 1/21: 1,349 cases (1,128 students and 221 staff)
- 1/20: 1,536 total (1,304 students & 232 Staff)
- 1/17: 1,403 cases (1,186 students & 217 staff)
- PSUSD has reported 705 cases (568 students & 137 staff)
- 1/24: 634 cases (500 students and 134 staff)
- 1/21: 1,490 cases (1,281 students and 209 staff)
- 1/20: 1,281 total (1,080 students & 201 staff)
- 1/17: 847 cases (740 students & 107 staff)
- CVUSD reported 204 cases (134 students & 70 staff)
- 1/24: 162 cases (129 students and 33 staff)
- 1/21: 392 cases (227 students and 65 staff)
- 1/20: 374 total (276 students and 98 staff)
- 1/17: 286 cases (202 students and 84 staff)
- 1/14: 137 cases (61 students & 76 staff)
- 1/10: 66 cases (14 students and 52 staff)
Case & Positivity Rate
Last week, the county's case rate per 100K reached its highest since it began to be recorded.
On Thursday, the county reported a decrease in the case rate for the first time this month, however, that number increased again on Friday.
On Monday, there was no change to either rate, however, both dropped on Tuesday.
Case Rate:
- Jan. 25 - 249.2
- Jan. 21 - 259.1
- Jan. 20 - 255.1
- Jan. 19 - 257.3
- Jan. 18 - 256.0
- Jan. 14 - 212.0
- Jan. 3 - 39
- Dec. 3 - 13.6
Prior to last week, the highest case rate recorded was 152.35 cases per 100K, which was reported on Jan. 8, 2021.
The county's positivity rate broke the all-time record of last week as well. The previous record before last week was 25.32% set on Jan. 5, 2021.
The positivity rate also continued to grow to start off the week, however, Thursday also saw its first drop-off of the month. Friday saw a continuation of the downward trend.
Positivity Rate:
- Jan. 25. - 33.5%
- Jan. 21 - 34.3%
- Jan. 20 - 35%
- Jan. 19 - 35.4%
- Jan. 18 - 34.9%
- Jan. 14 - 32.9%
- Jan. 3 - 10.7%
- Dec. 3 - 5.7%
Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage is reporting its highest ever a number of percent positivity among its patients. As of Wednesday, the rate is percent positivity for the hospital is 40.9%. Hospital officials tell News Channel 3 that this number seems to be plateauing and the hope is the peak will end by late January into early February.
As of Jan. 24, there are at least 485 known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county early last month.
Vaccination Data
59.6% (or 1,387,729 residents ages +5) of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.
Check Out: RIVERSIDE COUNTY CDP/CITY WEEKLY VACCINE REPORT
3,770,424 vaccine doses have been administered so far.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/24/22)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 1,071
Deaths: 13
Recovered: 999
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 466
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 431
(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 9,490
Deaths: 136
Recoveries: 8,881
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 9,602
Deaths: 112
Recovered: 8,936
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 477
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 430
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 5,885
Deaths: 89
Recovered: 5,494
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 422
Deaths: 28
Recovered: 351
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 1,177
Deaths: 22
Recovered: 1,102
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 340
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 293
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 16,766
Deaths: 254
Recoveries: 15,483
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 5,444
Deaths: 73
Recovered: 4,912
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,355
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 1,247
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 469
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 417
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 1,076
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 993
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 6,282
Deaths: 140
Recovered: 5,568
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 5,598
Deaths: 140
Recovered: 5,107
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,746
Deaths: 55
Recovered: 1,541
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 335
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 307
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 570
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 530
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,382
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 1,300
· County Jails
There are 1,409 cases in the County's jails, with 3 deaths, and 1,334 recoveries
· State Jails
There are 5,587 cases in the County's jails, with 8 deaths, and 5,536 recoveries.
