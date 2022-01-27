Palm Springs to discuss homeless navigation center; Nearby residents plan demonstration against location

On Thursday evening, the City of Palm Springs will discuss a funding agreement with Riverside County for its proposed homeless navigation center.

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved the use of $5.7 million for the Palm Springs Navigation Center this week, which aims to address the city's homelessness issue.

The funds will be used for the acquisition of the center's campus, which will be located in Palm Springs, but was not specified by the office of Supervisor Manuel Perez. According to Perez's office, he will seek more funding from the county for renovation and development of the campus for a total of $7 million.

The Palm Springs City Council discussed this center during a meeting two weeks ago. According to the council, the center would be located at 3589 McCarthy Road, just east of Highway 111.

During the same meeting, the city council approved a resolution allowing Palm Springs and the county to enter a joint application to apply for up to $50 million from the state's Homekey program, which helps provide housing for the homeless.

If approved, Palm Springs would provide $5.3 million in funds from a state grant they received in June 2020 to address homelessness. That funding would go toward the navigation center's construction and operations over the the next 9 years.

The city council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

In the past, residents and local businesses near the site have expressed concern with the center's location, citing the loss of property value, the crime rate of the area, and the nearby residential neighborhoods.

The Desert Highland Gateway Estates Neighborhood along with a few surrounding neighborhoods are planning a demonstration before Thursday's city council meeting. The group is protesting the location of the center.

"The site is immediately adjacent to both single-family and multi-family residential uses and has potential impacts on residents and businesses nearby," reads an announcement by The Desert Highland Gateway Estates Community Action Association.

The demonstration is set to begin at 4 p.m. in front of Palm Springs City Hall.

