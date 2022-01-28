PSUSD to give select students a chance to tour historic black colleges and universities

A program through the Palm Springs Unified School district (PSUSD) will be taking 24 students to tour historic black colleges and universities (HBCU) in Washington DC, for free.

This is an initiative set up by the African American Parent Advisory Council of PSUSD.

“This tour itself is the first of its kind," said Dr. Nicole Crawford, District office coordinator of Diversity and Racial Equity. "We have had our traditional high schools here and there travel to different HBCU’s. This is the first district-wide HBCU tour that Palm Springs Unified is hosting for the kids.”

Two dozen high school students will be selected for this opportunity. Some of the qualifications and requirements these students must have are:

Be a student in 9th-12th grade.

At least a 2.0 GPA or highter.

Be an active member of your school's black student union.

Submit at least one letter of recommendation.

Complete two short prompts on the application.

By allowing these students to travel across the country to look at schools, it opens up the possibilities for their future schooling.

“These are places they don’t get to visit regularly. They may see them featured in movies and things of that nature but sometimes those are like magical mythical places that don’t exist," said Jarvis Williams, Family Engagement Community Liaison. "They’re not accessible to our children of color.”

Aside from visiting college campuses, these students will also be visiting national landmarks.

“It gives them the opportunity you know to visit places like the house of Frederick Douglas, the MLK monument, to stand on the steps of the Lincoln memorial," explained Williams. “But to actually be able to go there and to actually be able to see those things is actually an enriching experience."

Applications are due by the end of the school day January 31. Each PSUSD high school has an HBCU counselor students can get an application form and ask any questions.