Lifeguards and swim instructors needed ahead of warmer weather

Throughout the pandemic, the Palm Desert Aquatic Center and Palm Springs Swim Center have struggled with hiring lifeguards and swim instructors. With the warmer days ahead of us, both centers are trying to hire more workers.

“Springs break and summertime is coming up and that is when we’re really going to be hit hard with parents bringing their kids out with the warmer weather to teach them how to swim,” said David Keyes, Aquatic Manager.

The Aquatic Center is looking for 30-50 lifeguards. It is offering those who wish to become a lifeguard for the center a free certification course

“You’re going to need to do a 300-yard swim, freestyle, and breath-stroke, and then you tread for 2 minutes with your hands out of the water," explained Keyes. "Then you retrieve that 10-pound brick and tread it back to the wall with hands out of the water.”

The course also includes other water training duties and online work. There will be two certification classes running in January.

The Aquatic Center is also looking to hire swim instructors to meet the growing demand for swim lessons from the community.

Starting pay for a lifeguard starts at $16.50 an hour. The swim instructor's starting pay is $15.25 an hour.

Over at the Palm Springs Swim Center, it's been forced to close its doors several times during the pandemic because of limited staff.

The swim center currently doesn't offer swim lessons but hopes to eventually be able to once it gets more workers on board.

To apply for the Palm Springs Swim Center you can contact Human Resources at (760) 323-8215.