Concert series to bring entertainment to new Palm Springs park

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce is hosting a concert series that starts on Wednesday, where several tribute bands will play.

The concert series will be taking place at the new Palm Springs Downtown Park's amphitheater. The park is located at the intersection of Museum Drive and Belardo Road.

People who want to attend are being asked to bring chairs or blankets to sit on while they enjoy the music.

Each concert will be held on the first Wednesday of the month and will start at about 7 pm. The event will run up until the month of July.

Wednesday's tribute performance will be by TLR - Experience the Eagles Music, an Eagles tribute band.

Other performances will include tributes to Elton John, Madonna, Tina Turner, Fleetwood Mac, and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

The Chamber of Commerce hopes to be able to bring visitors and residents throughout the Coachella Vallet to downtown Palm Springs during the middle of the week to boost local businesses,