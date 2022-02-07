Local Links: New fine and casual dining restaurant coming to Rancho Mirage

Willie's Modern Fare is planning on opening its doors later this month, but not before the owners host a fundraiser for the Children's Discovery Museum.

On February 18, you can expect the smell of European Cusine to start filling the air at Willie's Modern Fare.

“We took what we thought was a very dark closed space and opened it up, and made it very bright," said restaurant owner Willie Rhine.

Willie's Modern Fare is located off at 69830 Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage.

The menu was created by chef Richard Perez, and Willie's Modern Fare co-owner Chad Gardner, which is expected to have a variety of food and drink options to choose from. Some food options will include steak, duck, rabbit, and seafood.

Not only is the restaurant currently working on getting its doors open, but the owners are also already trying to help its surrounding community. They will be hosting a fundraiser for the Children's Discovery Museum.

“I looked for an opportunity where we can help a local charity," explained Rhine. "The Children's Discovery Museum is just reopening and re-imaging, so it was a great opportunity to help them."

On February 11 people will be able to get a first taste of what the restaurant has to offer. All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will help the museum.

The event starts at 5:00 pm, and tickets are $100 to participate.

Willie's Modern Fare is still looking to hire for various positions as well. Rhine urges anyone with experience in casual or fine dining to apply.