Coachella Valley Firebirds host hockey clinics for children

The Coachella Valley Firebirds is hosting several clinics for children to be able to learn the fundamentals of hockey.

The program is called Intro to Street Hockey. One of the coaches includes Firebirds Vice President of Branding and Community Relations and former Olympic Coach Shannon Miller.

There will be a clinic Thursday at Bagdouma Park in Coachella. Each clinic is free and only requires participants to register online.

There is a clinic class for children ages 7-years-old through 9-years-old. Another class will be for children 10-years-old to 13-years-old.