Braille Institute celebrates “Low Vision Awareness Month” with free services

The Braille Institute of Coachella Valley (BICV) will be offering free services for the month of February in honor of Low Vision Awareness Month.

People are able to utilize the many services it offers for free, along with participating in seminars.

Amy Sand, the Regional Manager for BICV, said these workshops will be able to be accessed from the very comfort of your own home. You'll be able to hear from medical professionals, and eye doctors on common diagnoses people get.

“Topics are including glaucoma. We just had a workshop about macular degeneration earlier this week. Upcoming is still nutrition and the eye, and other workshops,” said Sand.

You can get vision consultations at no charge. BICV plans to be there every step of the way for those who are diagnosed with vision loss according to Sand.

“It’s just really valid that someone is here beyond the diagnoses. So that one that has been diagnosed with vision loss is not feeling hopeless," she said.

Anyone who misses a workshop can find them posted on the institute's YouTube channel.

You can sign up for any of the seminars or consultations on BICV's website. You can also call 1-800-BRAILLE or (760) 321-1111.