Topping off ceremony: final steel beam now secured at Acrisure Arena construction site

It's a big day in the progressing construction of the arena in Coachella Valley. A special ceremony is underway as the last beam is secured to the roof of Acrisure Arena.

Let's hear it for the arena construction workers! The ironworkers "make it look easy, but it is not easy." Watch live here as final beam is raised at @AcrisureArena : https://t.co/4EjQCCSlzF @Firebirds pic.twitter.com/pAoMLMTUqm — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) February 16, 2022

Oak View Group's leadership thanks construction workers

If you've driven down Interstate 10 between Cathedral City and Indio, you've seen the progress made on Acrisure Arena, the official name of the Coachella Valley arena.

Today, developers of the @AcrisureArena Arena discuss sustainability in design &the reality that it's 3 miles from the #SanAndreas fault. ICYMI: Check out our recent in-depth coverage: How the Coachella Valley Arena will handle ‘The Big One’: https://t.co/nkOZwKWDPu @Firebirds — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) February 16, 2022

The $300 million, 11,000 seat arena is currently being built in Thousand Palms next to the Classic Club Golf Course just north of the Cook St. Interstate 10 exit.

Let’s do this #PalmSprings. 🤟



For the next 10 years, we are #AcrisureArena—our new name for Coachella Valley Arena. Acrisure is a leader in transforming financial services & is dedicated to supporting live music & sports in #CoachellaValley!



ℹ️ https://t.co/x9UUpupulS pic.twitter.com/6ygaikOU4I — Coachella Valley Arena (@CoachellaArena) January 27, 2022

The arena will be the home of the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Firebirds will be the 32nd franchise in the AHL.

Construction on the arena is expected to be completed by December.

Officials with Oak View Group, the arena's developer, have previously said the arena will host AHL hockey games, concerts, conventions, UFC, boxing, and WWE events. The arena is expected to host 150 entertainment events a year.

We're waiting to learn more about future non-sporting events coming to the arena. OVG officials have said they would be announcing upcoming performers sometime this month. Joe Walsh and his legendary band, the Eagles, are committing to performing at the arena.

Officials also said the excitement for the arena and the Firebirds have been very good, with all but two suites sold out nearly 11 months ahead of the first game.

Officials broke ground on the arena in June 2021. Construction is expected to be complete in late 2022.

You can check out a live camera of construction progress at: https://coachellavalleyarena.com/