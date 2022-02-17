Father Jesus Palomares, priest at Mecca church, dies at 58

The patrons of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mecca are once again in mourning.

On Thursday morning, church officials confirmed to Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta that the church's priest, Father Jesus Palomares, 58, passed away.

According to the Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity, Fr. Palomares was found unresponsive in his room Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m.

The cause of Fr. Palomares' death is not available at this time.

"His work day and night was seen and admired by many. His homilies. Your delicious meals and your good sense of humor. This is just a small part of how much we will miss you," reads a post on the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Guadalupe Facebook page.

Fr. Palomares was born in Mexico City. He became ordained as a priest in 1992 and went on to serve in the U.S., Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

He has been in the Coachella Valley for several years, serving at both Sanctuary of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Our Lady of Soledad in Coachella.

The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mecca has lost two priests in a little over a year.

Last January, Father Francisco Valdovinos died following a long battle with COVID-19.

Fr. Palomores was appointed the pastor of the parish after Fr. Valdovinos' passing.

