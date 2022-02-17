Thrillville arrives at Indio Fairgrounds

The new fair "Thrillville" that is replacing the annual Date Festival this year kicks off this weekend.

The fair will be from February 18 through February 27. You can enjoy a variety of carnival rides, games, shows, and food options at the fairgrounds site.

Friday-Monday the fair will open at 12pm. You can find a full schedule online.

The fair is a partnership between the Riverside County Fairgrounds and Butler Amusements.

Admission to the fair is $10, and with that attendees will be able to enjoy the variety of shows the fair has to offer. The shows include:

The Flying Royals Circus

Live Shark Encounters

Cartoon Poodles

Children five years old and under, as well as seniors over 65, will receive free admission. You will need to purchase tickets at the fair to get on the rides. Wristbands for unlimited rides are priced at $35.

During the week you can access fair deals on the Thrillville website. You can also follow the fair's Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.