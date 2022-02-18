Judge allows lawsuits against Trump for January 6 to go forward but tosses cases against Giuliani and Trump Jr.

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice

Civil lawsuits seeking to hold Donald Trump accountable for the January 6 insurrection can move forward in court, and the ex-President doesn’t have absolute immunity from litigation, a federal judge ruled Friday.

Democratic members of the House and police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6 sued Trump, claiming he prompted his supporters to attack. In a 112-page opinion Friday, Judge Amit Mehta wrote that the lawsuits could move to the evidence-gathering phase and toward a trial — a major loss in court for Trump.

“To deny a President immunity from civil damages is no small step. The court well understands the gravity of its decision. But the alleged facts of this case are without precedent,” Mehta wrote.

“After all, the President’s actions here do not relate to his duties of faithfully executing the laws, conducting foreign affairs, commanding the armed forces, or managing the Executive Branch,” Mehta added. “They entirely concern his efforts to remain in office for a second term. These are unofficial acts, so the separation-of-powers concerns that justify the President’s broad immunity are not present here.”

However, Mehta agreed to dismiss Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr. from the lawsuits.

