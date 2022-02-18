Thrillville kicks off at the Riverside County Fairgrounds

The fair is back! Thrillville is kicking off at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio. It's replacing the annual Date Festival this year.

The Date Festival was postponed two years in a row due to the pandemic. This year, the annual fair was replaced due to a lack of resources and staff.

Details: ‘Thrillville’ coming to Riverside County Fairgrounds, replacing Date Festival in 2022

The fairgrounds were once again packed with excited attendees ready to ride carnival rides, pet some animals, and enjoy some fried foods. There's also plenty of games and shows for the whole family, including the flying royals circus, live shark encounters, cartoon poodles, live music and so much more!

"You know what, I'm just happy that the fair is back out here. Just trying to get the kids energy... you know depleted out here. They've been locked in the house for the last couple of years so trying to make it feel normal again," said Zae Diaz. a festival-goer.

Thrillville runs through Feb. 27, so you have plenty of chances to join in on the fun. For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.thethrillville.com/Indio.

Children under 5 years old and Seniors over 65 enjoy FREE admission every day.