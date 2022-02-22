Skip to Content
News
By
today at 4:14 PM
Published 3:37 PM

Hiker injured on Palm Springs trail, helicopter rescue canceled due to winds

PSFD

Palm Springs Fire Department crews are hiking to rescue an injured person after strong winds in the desert prevented a helicopter rescue.

The hiker was injured Tuesday afternoon in the Agua Caliente Indian canyons off of Murray Canyon.

The hiker suffered injuries to their legs that prevented them from being able to walk.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Strong winds in the Coachella Valley prompted a First Alert Weather Alert through Wednesday morning.

Full Details: First Alert Weather Alert Day continues through Wednesday

High Wind Warning is in effect for the Coachella Valley through Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. Gusts within the warned area could reach near 70 MPH in wind-prone mountain pass locations

If you haven't already, download the KESQ First Alert app HERE, and keep up with the forecast wherever and whenever 24/7!

News

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content