Hiker injured on Palm Springs trail, helicopter rescue canceled due to winds

Palm Springs Fire Department crews are hiking to rescue an injured person after strong winds in the desert prevented a helicopter rescue.

The hiker was injured Tuesday afternoon in the Agua Caliente Indian canyons off of Murray Canyon.

The hiker suffered injuries to their legs that prevented them from being able to walk.

ALERT- Fire units are currently on the scene of a hiker rescue located in the Agua Caliente Indian canyons off of Murray Canyon. CHP H-60 was assisting but has since cancelled due to high winds. Fire crews are currently on foot hiking to the patient. pic.twitter.com/WaKyMno3W8 — Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) February 22, 2022

Strong winds in the Coachella Valley prompted a First Alert Weather Alert through Wednesday morning.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Coachella Valley through Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. Gusts within the warned area could reach near 70 MPH in wind-prone mountain pass locations

