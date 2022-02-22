Twins born on Twosday at Eisenhower Health

It's 2/22/22 on a Tuesday, so what better day to have twins!

Identical twins were born on Tuesday at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage. Story Renne and Prose Colette Wang were born at 8:10 a.m. The twins each weighed about 5.5 pounds. Both are doing well.

Story and Prose were born to Dr. Norby Wang and Hannah Yoo. Hospital officials tell us that Norby is a Board Certified general surgeon with Eisenhower Health.







Congratulations to the proud parents and their growing family!

A few fun facts about today. According to the National Weather Service, 2/22/22 on a Tuesday won't happen again for another 400 years!

It's a popular day to get married and is considered a lucky birthday.