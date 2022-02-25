McCormick’s Palm Springs Exotic Car Auction returns

McCormick's Palm Springs Exotic Car Auction is back with a three-day auction for hundreds of classic cars.

The auction and car show are taking place at the Palm Springs Convention Center from February 25- February 27.

The parking lot is full of classic cars through the years to be auctioned off at some point this weekend.

Starting bids for some of the cars start at $2,000.

There are 450 classic cars that will be part of the live-action auction.

Each car on the lot has paper on the windshield that tells people the day and time it will be on the auction block.

150 classic cars will be auctioned off at 11 a.m. on Friday. Admission is free for Friday only.

People are welcome to just come to look at the cars if they don't wish to participate in bidding.

Jason McCormick, the manager of the event said that there is a high demand for classic cars. McCormick said the classic car market has been super strong since pandemic restrictions started easing up.

"A while younger generation is getting into cars. They're looking for classic cars from the '80s now," explained McCormick.

You can buy ticket and also live stream the auctions on the McCormick website.