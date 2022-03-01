Agua Caliente Casinos Polo & Balloon Classic returns this month

The Agua Caliente Casino Polo & Balloon Classic is returning this month after being postponed in January because of a rise of coronavirus cases.

This is a three-day event.

On March 14 there is going to be a fashion show at Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage. Three local boutiques will be featured, which include Kyle x Shahida, Trina Turk, and Grayse. About 60 model changes are expected to take the formal runway. The show starts at 6:30 pm and there will be a cocktail party from 6 pm - 6:30 pm.

March 18 is the Desert Jet Hangar Party from 6 pm-8 pm. This is where there will be a meet and greet with the polo players and you can have your photos taken. A variety of food and drink options will be available. Del Mar Hats will be there with a wide range of hats for women to purchase.

March 19 is the actual Agua Caliente Casinos Polo & Balloon Classic. Gates will be open at 2 pm. On this day attendees will be able to participate in a hat contest, Agua Caliente Casinos Money Run during halftime, and hot air balloon tether rides after the polo match, among other things. The polo match starts at 3 pm.

You can purchase tickets to any of these events on the Polo America Website.