City of Palm Springs to host Homeless Navigation Center community meeting

A meeting Thursday will allow the Homeless Navigation Center's surrounding community to voice any concerns they have with the center to the City of Palm Springs.

The meeting will be at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center on 48 W. Tramview Road. It will be held from 6 pm to 7:30 pm.

The Homeless Navigation Center will be located at 3589 McCarthy Road in Palm Springs. It is still in the planning stages and will be run by Martha's Village and Kitchen once opened.

During the meeting, there will be a presentation on the navigation center's plans and services. Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills, CEO of Martha's Village and Kitchen Linda Barrack, and the government relations and public policy advisor from Supervisor Manuel Perez's office, Greg Rodriguez will be attending to answer any questions.

There have been growing concerns about the navigation center surrounding its placement of it among a community that suffers from crime, substance abuse, and other issues.

Community advocates in the past have pleaded for it to be placed elsewhere. City Manager Justin Clifton said the city understands the community's concerns and is trying to work together to make this situation better.

“We will almost certainly create some sort of an advisory board or committee of residents from the areas so that they can help guide the process of designing and constructing and remain in place during the early days of operations," said Clifton.

The meeting today is just the first step in that direction according to Clifton.