Driving safe among rainy weather conditions
With the rain expected Friday morning, make sure you're doing what you can to avoid getting into any accidents.
Here are some tips you can follow to make sure you're being safe as the roads are wet.
- Avoid being on the road if you don't have to.
- Slow down. Give yourself enough travel time as traffic doesn't move as fast as dry conditions.
- Don't use cruise control. It's convienient for some, but using it during wet weather can cause you to lose control.
- Turn on the defroster to avoid windshielf fogging.
- Make sure you leave enough room between your car and other cars. You'll be able to better react to something happening up ahead.
- Avoid hard braking and sudden movements. You should try to use your brakes as little as possible and gently steer your way through the road.
- Stay away from roads that are likely to flood. Always find alternate routes just in case.
- Avoid large trucks and buses that create spray from the large tires.
- Watch for people on the road. Avoid being distracted by putting the phone down, or any other task that is taking your attention.
