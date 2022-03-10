Deadline for candidates running in June’s Primary Election nears

Anyone planning to run for a local, state, or federal office during the Primary Election on June 7 must submit candidacy papers by Friday to be eligible.

According to the Office of the Registrar of Voters Registrar, Rebecca Spencer staff will be accepting statements, petitions, and other candidacy material up until 5 pm on March 11.

If an incumbent doesn't file on time, only then will the filing period be extended to March 16.

Anyone with questions about local district offices they're able to run for can contact the Office of the Registrar of Voters for assistance at 951-486-7200.

There are many council seats throughout the county up for grabs as well as two Senate seats, six Assembly seats, three county Board of Supervisors seats. There are also elections being held for assessor-clerk-recorder, auditor-controller, district attorney, sheriff, and treasurer-tax-collector.

Voteinfo.net has all the candidates who are running for a position this upcoming election.