today at 6:15 PM
Published 5:32 PM

Former tournament champion Naomi Osaka outlasts Sloane Stephens in first round showdown

2018 tournament champion and 2-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka is moving on following her win over American Sloane Stephens.

A highly anticipated matchup of unseeded yet high profile players, the first round clash went all the way to a third and decisive set.

Osaka took the first set, lost the 2nd and then rallied to win the 3rd. The final result was 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in an hour and 53 minutes.

With the loss, Stephens is out of the women's singles draw at Indian Wells.

Be sure to stay with the KESQ News Channel 3 sports team of Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo for continuing coverage of the tennis tournament.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

