Former tournament champion Naomi Osaka outlasts Sloane Stephens in first round showdown

2018 tournament champion and 2-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka is moving on following her win over American Sloane Stephens.

A dazzling start ✨@naomiosaka grabs her first career win over Sloane Stephens, fighting past the American 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in Round 1 #IndianWells pic.twitter.com/mY1pRBrOQS — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 11, 2022

A highly anticipated matchup of unseeded yet high profile players, the first round clash went all the way to a third and decisive set.

Welcome to the Sloane and Naomi show 🤯#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/aTwLREojTt — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 11, 2022

Osaka took the first set, lost the 2nd and then rallied to win the 3rd. The final result was 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in an hour and 53 minutes.

With the loss, Stephens is out of the women's singles draw at Indian Wells.

