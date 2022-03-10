Record-high gas prices impacting local food bank

Record prices at the pump have been impacting Find Food Bank and its ability to provide local services.

Find food back travels across the Coachella Valley each week through Mobile Markets that distribute free healthy foods for individuals and families.

Gas prices in California are the highest in the nation right now.

The statewide average rose more than 11 cents per gallon in 24 hours Wednesday. In Riverside County, the average was more than $5.51 and climbing.

Some tips for better gas mileage according to AAA:

► Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

► Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

► Avoid prolonged idling in general. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save fuel. Many newer cars have automatic engine stop-start systems that do this.

► When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

► When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

► Accelerate smoothly with light to moderate throttle. This allows the automatic transmission to upshift into higher gears sooner, reducing engine rpm and saving fuel.

► Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

► If your car has a manual transmission, upshift as soon as you can without “lugging” the engine. When practical, you can also save fuel by skip-shifting – for example, going directly from first gear to third.

► Minimize your use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioning compressor.

► Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside high-traffic times of day.

► If you own more than one car, use the most fuel efficient model that meets the needs of any given journey.

► Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than larger models.



► AAA research has found that unless premium fuel is recommended or required by your car’s manufacturer, it provides no added benefit. Motorists should refer to their vehicle’s owner’s manual to check which type of gasoline is recommended for their engine.

CLICK HERE to use News Channel 3's free Gas Gauge to track local gas prices and find the best deal.