Friday fun in the sun: Marquee matches and beautiful weather makes for perfect day at the BNP Paribas Open

After some windy weather at Indian Wells, Friday proved to be the picture perfect day for players and fans at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

Picture perfect Friday for everyone inside #TennisParadise - Love to see all ages out here watching tennis!



We have continuing LIVE coverage coming up at 5/6 on @KESQ with @PeterDaut / @BlakeArthur24 / myself on-site 🎾 ☀️ @IndianWellsCA @BNPPARIBASOPEN pic.twitter.com/Iu7sHCYlKe — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) March 11, 2022

"This is our favorite tournament to come to," said Pittsburgh native Amy Harakaal. "We have been to pretty much every hard court tournament in the US and Canada and this is our favorite."

"On the court I actually see it in real life and I just think it’s more active and cooler," said Skylar Mandell visiting from Los Angeles.

FRITZ FRIDAY

Fans were also out to see No. 20 Taylor Fritz practice against World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

"I’ve always gotten a lot of support from the fans here and hope that continues I love it," said Fritz.

"We love watching him play because he is so confident and really is stepping up American male tennis," said Harakaal.

Fritz, a Rancho Santa Fe native, has been coming to the desert since he was a little kid with his father Guy Fritz. The College of the Desert's head men's tennis coach.

"It’s beautiful here, one of the nicest places. The tournament is incredible," said Fritz. "I’m bias because it’s so close to home for me. But I know from all the other players that travel here that everyone thinks this is one of the best tournaments of the year."

One of Fritz's mentors Paul Annacone, former Pete Sampras and Roger Federer coach, was out on court with Taylor and says this is where he shines the brightest.

"Great last six months starting here in the desert and he is feeling really comfortable with his game so he loves being back here. Nothings easy but when you feel comfortable you tend to play better," said Annacone. "And he’s comfortable so I hope he is going to play well this week."

ALSO AMERICAN

It was a nice Friday for the Americans, including Jack Sock and John Isner who won their doubles match in upset fashion over the top seeded team of Mektic/Pavic.

🚨 Upset special 🚨



2018 champions @JohnIsner and @JackSock92 pull off the upset against No.1 seed Mektic/Pavic 7-6, 3-6, 10-7 pic.twitter.com/9IWxCgRiiR — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 11, 2022

On the women's side, our local standout Desirae Krawczyk will make her 2022 tournament debut as the final match inside Stadium 9. Plus, 17-year-old Coco Gauff will take on fellow American Claire in the evening session inside Stadium 1.

Forgot About Desirae™️



Naw, we didn't.



Our local tennis star takes the court tonight as the final match inside Stadium 9. We'll be sure to have the coverage on @KESQ.@BaileyKESQ @desiraekrawczyk @pdhsalumni @BNPPARIBASOPEN @IndianWellsCA pic.twitter.com/SbPZo7ZhSv — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 11, 2022

DON'T FORGET ABOUT THE BRITS

Great Britain was well represented on Friday in the first two matches inside Stadium 1.

7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wins & counting @andy_murray fought tooth-and-nail to notch a milestone victory, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4, over Taro Daniel on Friday #IndianWells — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 11, 2022

First it was Andy Murray in men's singles with a landmark victory, sending the wild card into the next round.

And then in women's singles, Emma Raducanu rolled into the 3rd round with a three-set victory over Caroline Garcia.

First of many 😁@EmmaRaducanu tallies a maiden win in Indian Wells, taking care of Garcia 6-1, 3-6, 6-1#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/fyKjKAduLT — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 11, 2022

Be sure to stay with the KESQ News Channel 3 sports team of Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo for continuing coverage of the tennis tournament.