In-depth: Childcare crisis in Coachella Valley

For many families in the Coachella Valley, having access to safe and affordable childcare has become rare within the last few years.

Riverside County currently has a team called First Five. It's part of a state program that helps its community's service partners make sure young children and their families have the support they need. First Five recently took on the help of the Low Income Investment Fund (LIIF) to figure out the landscape of childcare in Riverside County.

Based on an active study presented to Riverside County's First Five last week, LIIF so far has found that more than 61,000 children between the ages of 0-5 years old in the county are eligible for subsidized childcare but not currently enrolled in a licensed facility.

The LIIF study reveals that as of last fall, there were 1,251 facilities countywide with active or pending licenses for children specifically in this age range. The study estimates that there need to be 2,253 total facilities that serve the remainder of the children.

LIIF said the county needs at least $3.1 billion to meet this gap and open more facilities to serve this group of children.

Recent data released from the California Department of Social Services show that in Riverside County as of March 8 there are in total 1,878 childcare facilities currently open that serve different ages of children.

This is an issue News Channel 3 has been tracking for years. An in-depth report by Peter Daut last year found, "From January 3030 to January 2021, child care home licenses in Riverside County dropped 7 percent and the number of total center licenses plummeted 37 percent."

News Channel 3 is going in-depth on the issue of childcare in Coachella Valley. Watch Childcare Crisis on March 16 at 6:00 p.m. to learn what is being done to help fill the gap in the desert.