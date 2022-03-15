“Jurassic Wonders” exhibit opens in Cathedral City

"Jurassic Wonders", a free dinosaur exhibit was completed in Cathedral City and opened to the public on Tuesday.

The exhibit is located on the corner of E. Palm Canyon Drive and West Buddy Rogers Avenue in Downtown Cathedral City.

It features 11 metal dinosaurs that are equal in scale to their actual size when alive.

This exhibit is in collaboration with the city of Cathedral City, Museum of Ancient Wonders, and artist Ricardo Breceda.

Breceda said it took him eight months to hand make each dinosaur and he's grateful to be able to showcase his work in Cathedral City.

The exhibit will be up between six months to a year.

It is free to walk up to the dinosaurs.