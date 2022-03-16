Rep. Ruiz honors local nurse’s work for disadvantaged communities

A Coachella Valley public health leader was recognized on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives for her work caring for the region's disadvantaged communities.

Rosa Lucas is a nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine. She says her mission since she first arrived in the Coachella Valley in 1985 has been to expand opportunities for low-income people.

Upon arriving in the valley, Lucas joined organizations to help fight health inequalities among the population.

"I was eager to serve the community," Lucas said.

The socioeconomic and growing gaps in rural and farming communities prompted her to treat patients free of charge with Congressman Ruiz.

Over time, Ruiz and Rosa would help develop the only free clinic in the region, Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine Lucas told Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta that it's one of the greatest sources of pride in her life.

"Yes because many of those who don't have service, don't have papers, are not documented, in no clinic, only we are going to serve them at no cost."

Lucas' life motto is to go out to the people. The slogan inspired the group to take to the streets and serve homeless people living in camps or under bridges.

"Where the work is needed, that's where I want to work," Lucas said.

At the onset of the pandemic, she spearheaded early efforts to bring testing to the neighborhoods where farmers live after their workdays.

"To do the tests, for example, some start from 10 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon, that's impossible. They are working in the field at those hours, you have to do it in the afternoon," Lucas said.

On Wednesday, Ruiz paid tribute to Lucas' work at the U.S. Capitol. Her photo stood front in center on the House floor as Ruiz acknowledged her dedication to service in the Coachella Valley before Congress.

Rosa could not believe what she was watching on the television.

"The truth was very exciting, fill with happiness and honor and at the same time I wanted to cry," Lucas said.

Ruiz says Lucas has transformed what it means to serve her community.

"She has been there, when no one else was there. She was there for the community, for the poor community, the low-income community and she always fights for social justice," Ruiz said.

At 76 years old, Lucas tells us that she has no plans to stop her efforts in the near future.

If you would like to learn more about Rosa Lucas, check out Marco Revuelta's report for Telemundo 15