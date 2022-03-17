Controversy over a column sparks response from Shreveport NAACP

By Troy Washington

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport’s NAACP called a news conference on Wednesday afternoon. The group is demanding an apology for a recent column by John Settle in his weekly paper, “The Inquisitor.”

Settle outlined a list of suggestions for candidates in the Shreveport mayor’s race.

Settle says the words were in his column published last week but later removed when the column was sent to other outlets.

He shared this statement with KTBS “several of my friends who happen to be African American called and advised the term was viewed by some as racial, which was not my intent,” said Settle.

“Our stance is simple, using the term ‘tar baby’ is totally inappropriate and derogatory it speaks to a negative connotation aimed at African Americans so we want him to know there is a community here in Shreveport of people who are concerned about things like this that can be deemed racist,” said NAACP Montreal Whitaker.

