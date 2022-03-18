Indio’s beautification project to benefit local school

After the City of Indio received funds from the California Department of Transportation to beautify Jackson Street, one of the things the project will help with is creating better walking conditions for families at Jackson Elementary School.

As families make their way to and from Jackson Elementary School, some of them often come across a portion of Jackson Street with no real sidewalk. It's just gravel.

The school's principal, Dr. Jose Montano, said that many parents have brought this up to him among other traffic issues in the area in the past.

“We certainly hear a lot about the traffic and how many vehicles are driving by, sometimes the speed at which they do so," he explained. "So it's hard for us to support them because we don't really have a lot of control in that area. But certainly adding a nicer sidewalk and safer spaces for them to do so will be a lot helpful for our kids and families to make that happen.”

The City of Indio received $4,997,670 through the California Department of Transportation Clean California Grant. This grant was specifically granted to cities across the state to help beautify a portion of their city.

The funds are only allowed to be used for this purpose.

The portion of the street that is going under work is Jackson Street, between Kenner Avenue and Ave 45.

The City of Indio's Director of Communications, Brooke Beare said that this will improve transportation and access in the area, especially for those who travel by foot or bike.

Shade trees are expected to be planted, artistic shade structures for where trees cannot be planted, and additional Big Belly solar recycling and waste bins will be put up and down the street.

The project will begin undergoing construction by next year. The city of Indio has until June 2023 to complete the project.

Not only was Indio the only city to receive the grant but also two others in the Coachella Valley.

The Coachella Valley Association of Governments received $1,153,341 to be used towards the Coachella Valley Link.

The City of Oasis also received $2,150,942 that will be used to connect three mobile home parks to a local park, supermarket, and clinic, among other beautification projects.