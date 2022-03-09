Indio to receive nearly $5 million to beautify local street

The city of Indio will receive a nearly $5 million grant to beautify a section of Jackson Street, it was announced today.

The $4,997,670 grant from the California Department of Transportation will be used to beautify Jackson Street from Kenner Avenue to Avenue 45, according to city spokesperson Brooke Beare. The grant was awarded as part of the Clean California state initiative, which aims to remove litter, create jobs and beautify California.

According to Beare, the intent of the project is to visually transform three quarters of a mile of Jackson Street by installing artistic shade elements, planting 30 shade trees and adding Bigbelly solar recycling and waste receptacles.

In addition, 6,000 square feet of sidewalk will be added and 36,000 square feet of sidewalk will be replaced to make the path more accessible.

The environmental phase of the project is projected to finish in 2022, with design and construction occurring in 2023, and full implementation of the project completed by June 2024, according to Beare.

More information about the project can be found at cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov/local-grants.