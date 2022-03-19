Two Arrested for Homicide in Burned Vehicle Investigation

After multiple leads, investigators arrested two suspects this morning for the homicide of Guillermo Jacobo back in January.

Guillermo Jacobo, 20, was reported missing on January 19.

Family members wrote that at 3 a.m. on Jan. 19, Jacobo said he was taking two male individuals to a bus stop at Airport Boulevard in Thermal but was never seen or heard from again.

On Feb. 12, family announced that he was found murdered.

"We were unfortunately told that it was my brother who was murder and burned in the trunk of the car," Jacobo's sister wrote on Facebook.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Jacobo's remains were found inside a burned vehicle on January 24 in the community of Oasis.

Investigators said the vehicle was found in a desert area near State Highway 195 and 70th avenue in the unincorporated area of Oasis.

The case was originally considered a "suspicious death investigation," however it has since then been considered a homicide.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call investigator Munoz with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

Family have set-up a GoFundMe page raising money to pay for funeral expenses.

"We want to give Guillermo Jacobo the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes," reads a post by family.