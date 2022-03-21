Living Desert reveals the name of the new baby giraffe

We now know the name of the Living Desert's baby giraffe... it's Cole!

Monday marked Cole's one-month birthday, so the zoo took the chance to celebrate by revealing her name.







Zoo officials said Cole’s naming rights were secured at The Living Desert’s Wild Times Gala live auction by Susan and Jim Gould, Board member of The Living Desert. Gould chose the name the calf to honor their son, James Colford “Cole” Gould.

The Gould's donated $75,000, which will support the numerous education and conservation programs of The Living Desert, like Wild Nature Institute’s environmental education program.

Cole was born to first-time parents, Shellie and Kelley, on February 21. At the time of her birth, she weighed 143 pounds and stood 5’10” tall. A month later, she weighs approximately 200 pounds and is over 6’ tall.

The Living Desert is home to a herd of 10 giraffes. You can check out the giraffes, and even feed them, at the Living Desert's Giraffe Savannah.

To learn more, visit: https://www.livingdesert.org/