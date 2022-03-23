Construction on new Mecca Regional Sports Park to start on April

Construction on the highly anticipated Mecca Regional Sports Park is scheduled to begin at the end of April, officials announced on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved a $4.6 million construction contract with Calimesa-based Three Peaks Corporation to move the park project forward.

The 6.67-acre park will include multipurpose fields and walking paths with lighting, multiple playgrounds, a splash pad, sand volleyball courts, workout stations, and a lighted kiosko, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia secured over $5 million from the California Department of Parks and Recreation to build the park back in Feb 2020.

According to county officials, the park will be built right behind the Mecca Boys and Girls Club off Avenue 66 and Hammond Road.

Other features of the park include: restrooms, a concession building, lighted picnic shelters with picnic tables, bicycle racks, drinking fountains, perimeter fencing, and trash receptacles

Construction on the Mecca Regional Sports Park is expected to take 8 months and is anticipated to be open in December 2022.

“This is amazing news that tailgates after the ribbon cutting we just had of the new Avenue 66 bridge in Mecca which ties in perfectly with this new park for the community,” said Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “This park is a vision that dates back to Supervisor Roy Wilson and the Mecca community and continued with Supervisor John J. Benoit. I appreciate the good work of those who came before me and to now be in the position of making sure we get the funding, implement the funding, and construct this bridge and this park. I want to thank our county team, the Desert Recreation District and our partners, and Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, who helped with Proposition 68 monies and has been a champion on this and many other parks in the Fourth District."

The project is being led by the Riverside County Facilities Management Department and the architect is Holt Architecture.

Riverside County Facilities Management Director Rose Salgado states,

“As a child growing up, I knew how important it was to have a park to go to. We look forward to seeing this park bring families together and having an outdoor place for the community to enjoy.” - Riverside county facilities management director rose salgado

