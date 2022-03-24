Governor Gavin Newsom proposes a gas rebate for Californians with a car

On Wednesday Governor Gavin Newsom’s office announced a proposal that would put money in the pockets of Californians with cars and free public transit to help with the rising costs of gas prices.

In total, this proposal would cost $11 billion dollars that would be funded by the state's budget surplus.

Registered car owners would get $400 per car, for up to two cars each. This would come in the form of a debit card.

This doesn’t account for people who own electric vehicles or those who don’t use gas.

NEW: we’re proposing $11 BILLION in relief, including a $9 billion tax refund for rising gas prices.



- $400 per registered car

- 3 months of free public transitpic.twitter.com/XsAn0kuokP — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 23, 2022

According to AAA, the average cost of gas in California is $5.88. In Riverside County specifically, that average is higher at $5.91.

These prices are one of the highest in the country.

For those with no cars, the proposal includes giving grants that would make bus and train fares free for three months.

Right now Sunline Transit Agency does have programs for students in high school and who attend CSUSB-PD and College of the Desert to qualify for free bus rides. Students have to apply to get this pass.

A single ride fare costs $1 for adults.

In addition to Newsom's proposal, about $600 million would pause part of the state sales tax on diesel fuel for a year. $523 million will stop a planned increase in the state’s gas tax expected this summer.

This plan has to be approved by the Legislature to go into effect. If it is approved, it could be as soon as July until Californians see the rebate cards.