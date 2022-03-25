Skip to Content
Palm Springs neighborhood evacuated due to gas leak

Authorities have evacuated a Palm Springs neighborhood following a gas leak Friday afternoon.

The leak occurred along the 2000 Block Joyce Drive, west of N Sunrise Way.

A Palm Springs Firefighter told News Channel 3 crew that they have evacuated the general area of the neighborhood as a precaution. We are working to get the exact evacuation area.

Firefighters added that they are waiting for the gas company to arrive to shut off the line.

N Cerritos Drive has been shut down on the east side.

This is the second gas leak-related evacuation in the Coachella Valley today. Friday morning, Shadow Hills High School and Desert Ridge Academy were evacuated due to a natural gas leak. Three adults were hospitalized.

