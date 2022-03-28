Skip to Content
Palm Springs resident identified in Cabazon outlet mall murder

Palm Springs resident Michael Moser, 66, has been identified as the victim in last Thursday's deadly shooting at the Desert Hills Premium Outlet Stores in Cabazon.

Riverside County Sheriff's received a call on Thursday, March 24 just before 7pm that someone had been shot at the outlets. 

Deputies on scene located Moser and emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but Moser died on scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

