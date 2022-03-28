The Living Desert kicks off its first Spring Lantern Festival

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens kicked off its first Glow in the Park: A Spring Lantern Festival on Sunday, giving attendees the opportunity to learn about several animals and take photos.

The event runs from March 27 to April 29 from 6:30 to 10 pm. You can purchase tickets for the event on the website.

This event was made possible through the partnership with Tianyu Arts and Culture Inc. which brought the lanterns to the desert for display.

This is the first year the Living Desert Zoo and Garden has had an event like this. It says this is unlike any other light festival in Southern California.

Reservations are recommended ahead of time.