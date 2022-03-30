Man killed in police pursuit crash identified as a Twentynine Palms Marine

Officials have confirmed a man killed in a crash during a police pursuit last week in Twentynine Palms was a Marine.

The coroner's office identified the man as Stephen Bradley Rainoff, 25, of Twentynine Palms. On Wednesday, Marine officials confirmed that Rainoff was part of the 1st Marine Division stationed at the Twentynine Palms base.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Sheriff's deputies saw Rainoff driving a Yamaha motorcycle at speeds of over 100 MPH Tuesday at approximately 1:35 a.m. on SR-62 west of Lear Avenue.

Authorities said Rainoff continued at high speeds, blowing past a red light before police lost sight of him. Deputies searched the area for him when they spotted a large dust cloud in the distance. They were able to locate the Yamaha motorcycle overturned. Rainoff was found in a nearby open desert area unconscious and not breathing.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.