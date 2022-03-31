Cathedral city parents relieved after parole is denied for their daughter’s murderer

The parents of Nicole Crystal Sinkule woke up feeling relieved when they found out their daughter's murderer will remain behind bars.

Sinkule was raised in Cathedral City and it's where her parents reside to this day.

On October 16, 2005, 25-year-old Sinkule was brutally murdered in her sleep while living in Oceanside.

Sinkule's boyfriend at the time, Eric Nathaniel Marum, was convicted in her death and was serving 16-years to life in prison in Sacramento.

But in November, Marum was granted a recommendation for parole by 2 commissioners of the California Board of Parole.

For months, the Sinkule's have made continuous efforts to keep him in prison. They said his release would only put the community in danger.

They have sent dozens of letters and created a petition online, with hopes to get enough support to stop Marum from being released.

Two weeks ago, their efforts gained national attention. The Sinkules, along with the investigator in the case and a San Diego Deputy District attorney, went over the details in a national podcast "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace."

