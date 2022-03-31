The Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs hosts immersive dining, social, and shopping experience

A five-day event starting Thursday is giving people somewhere to experience immersive dining, shopping, and art experiences at the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs.

The event is called Palm Springs Escape, "Oasis of Tranquility, Artistry, and Design" and runs from Thursday to Monday.

It kicks off with a Pixi Drone Show between 7 pm - 8 pm. The people in charge of the drone show are the same people that hosted it at this year's Super Bowl according to Michelle Collins, the President and Chief Experience of "A Non-Agency"

Friday through Sunday guests will be able to mingle and find curated fashion options, food, and drinks, and support local community organizations.

On Friday at 6 pm there is going to be an LGBTQI 360 Social Hour with Chicago-based artist Sam Kirk and Out Traveler.

On Sunday there will be a Joy and Wellness Charity Brunch that benefits Holton's Heroes. This is a pediatric brain injury resource.

You can find more on the designers, and watch live postings part of the experience on Instagram: @brandcloset_social