Virtual reality brings unexpected happiness to local seniors

Some local seniors who never thought they'd be able to see and experience parts of the world again got the chance to in a different way, and that's through virtual reality.

Eva Oravedz is living at a La Quinta senior living facility. She was diagnosed with partial blindness about a year ago. Her doctor said she only has about 10% of her sight left.

When Oravedz accepted what was after countless surgeries didn't work, just a few weeks ago she was introduced to virtual reality. One of the caretakers at her facility had brought in the virtual reality goggles to entertain the residents. This was what changed things for Oravedz.

She was able to see and experience things she never thought she would be able to ever again. Most recently it was scuba diving with dolphins, and playing with puppies.

A business called Rendever is helping seniors like Oravedz with these experiences through virtual reality.

“Rendenver happens to be an organization that focuses on reducing the impact of social isolation and loneliness through positive shared social experiences. We just happen to use virtual reality as the technology to facilitate that,” explained David Stroller, Rendever's Director of Community Engagement.

It just so happens the same initiative is impacting people like Oravedz who can't see much of anything anymore.

Rendever is hoping it can reach as many adults as possible and partners with senior living organizations to give them access to virtual reality.

A starter Rendever package which includes 2 headsets and 1 tablet controller costs around $2,500 and a monthly subscription of $225. The business does not sell directly to customers but partners with these senior living organizations. You can find more information on their initiative on their website.