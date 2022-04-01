Areas closed after 2020 El Dorado Fire reopened

Authorities reopened areas closed for nearly two years after a gender reveal party sparked a massive fire at a Yucaipa park.

On Friday, San Bernardino National Forest managers reopened the Thurman Flats Picnic Area and popular trails such as the San Bernardino Peak and Foresee Creek. Areas outside the burn scar closed due to debris flow concerns, such as trails and recreation cabin areas, are also now open.

Officials warn visitors that since it is a burn scar area, there are still hazards such as falling trees and limbs, loose rocks and ash pits, and trails blocked by debris or with washouts.

Forest staff and the San Gorgonio Wilderness Association, a Forest partner, will continue to address trail work over the summer and into future years.

"One of the first projects will re-establish the John’s Meadow backcountry camp area, which will be closed to overnight camping in the short term," reads a notice by San Bernardino National Forest.

Free permits are required for day and overnight trips into the San Gorgonio Wilderness. They can be obtained online on the San Gorgonio Wilderness Association’s website. Recreation passes, such as the Adventure Pass, are required to park at Thurman Flats Picnic Area.

Visitors with questions can call the Mill Creek Ranger Station at 909-382-2882 Thursday through Monday, 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

The El Dorado Fire burned 22,744 Acres since it first started on Sept. 5, 2020. The fire burned for 23 days before being contained, destroying 5 residences and 15 structures, as well as forcing thousands to evacuate.

One firefighter was killed while battling the blaze. In addition, 13 firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.

Authorities said the fire was caused by a smoke-generating 'pyrotechnic device' at a gender reveal party at El Dorado Ranch Park.

"They lit that device. It produced smoke, which ignited the season grasses that was immediately adjacent. That grass immediately spread across to Yucaipa Ridge and then eventually to Oak Glen," CalFire Capt. Bennet Milloy said.

In July 2021, Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr. and Angela Renee Jimenez, the couple accused of starting the fire, were indicted on 30 charges including, one count of involuntary manslaughter related to the death of a firefighter battling the flames.

Both pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The couple is scheduled to appear in court on May 6, 2022, court records show.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this case.