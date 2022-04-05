Riverside County board of supervisors to amend “temporary events” ordinance

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors is meeting Tuesday morning to add an amendment to the "temporary events" ordinance that limited the number of events in unincorporated communities.

Ordinance No. 348 was put in place to regulate the number of events being held in unincorporated communities of Eastern Coachella Valley after numerous complaints from the surrounding community. These complaints reflected the amount of noise and traffic among other issues.

For two years the county went back and forth with public hearings and meetings to be able to best get the input of residents.

The ordinance put a hard stop to all events at 2 a.m. and allows property owners the ability to hold only four large-scale events in a year. Once crowd sizes reach a certain threshold a permit must be obtained by the Transportation & Land Management Agency (TLMA).

A statement posted on the board agenda from the TLMA said "This stop was an oversight, as it did not take into account some of the county's annual large scale temporary events that have historically operated past 2 a.m."

What is being proposed by the TLMA is for tier 4, tier 5, and tier 6 temporary events are able to continue until 4 a.m. and not resume until 7 a.m.

The tier structure starts at tier 1 with 50 attendees or less up to tier 6 with more than 1,000 attendees.

If any of the rules put in place by the ordinance aren't followed property owners are subject to receive penalties.

You can watch the Board of Supervisors meeting at 9:30 a.m. on the Riverside County website.