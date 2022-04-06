Community members speak out at COD special meeting on automotive education facility

The College of the Desert special board meeting was an in-depth review of the proposed sites for the Roadrunner Motors facility.

Full board meeting:

https://youtu.be/BMYlEPzwXkg

There are three locations being considered. First, the original site next to the Cathedral City Auto Center, which is already owned by COD. Second, a different location in Cathedral City along Perez Road. Third, a site near the Indio Auto Center that is no longer for sale and would require more time and money to acquire.

The meeting started with public comments. A total of 14 community members voiced their thoughts and concerns. The majority of the comments were in favor of keeping the facility at its original site and urged COD to follow through on its original promise.

"It is your opportunity to show our youth, the youth of Palm Springs and youth a Desert Hot Springs that you care, that they matter, and that people are going to do something to help break generational cycles of poverty," said economic development director of Cathedral City Dr. Stone James.

James, along with several other commentators, said there is a big advantage to keeping the original site because it is near to so several car dealerships.

"The [auto] industry is changing so rapidly, those many of those current employees, they need the opportunity to upscale their labor, to upscale their knowledge," said James. "So I really felt like the board realized, there's so much more at stake than just here. We're going to teach you how to change oil. There's a community need for this."

However, some board members did express concerns regarding the original proposed site. Some of those concerns included rising building costs, limited expansion, and flood risks. Back in October 2021, COD looked for alternative sites to consider due to rising costs quoted for the original site.

There were two memos referenced and reviewed in the meeting.

"No one on this board that I've ever heard has ever said, this project isn't worthy," said board member Bea Gonzalez. "Yes, you know, we're looking at other sites, but this is what led to that decision was this not because, you know, we made some kind of deal somewhere with someone else and trying to move the project."

The project’s initial budget was $20 million but has since been raised to $35.6 million for the original site.

"If they buy a new site today, guess what they're going to do? They're going to pay the much higher price than you'd have to pay for land today," said James. "We need to move forward with the construction because the kids need it now. This is going to be best for the students. This is going to be best for the auto dealers."

No formal action was taken during the special meeting. A follow-up discussion and voting are expected to take place during the regularly scheduled board meeting on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.