‘Built It Here’ rally in Cathedral City calls on COD to deliver on Roadrunner automotive training center

Residents and businesses in Cathedral City are calling on College of the Desert to stick to its plans to build an automotive training center there.

The "Build It Here" rally is being held Saturday morning at the Cathedral City Festival Lawn near city hall. It starts at 9 a.m.

In October, school officials announced they were evaluating alternative locations for the highly anticipated Roadrunner Motors automotive training center after a fiscal review. Cathedral City officials say millions of taxpayer dollars had already been spent purchasing land and designing architectural plans.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has more on the story tonight at 6 p.m.