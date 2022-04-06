Groundbreaking ceremony plans are underway for Disney-themed community

A groundbreaking ceremony is being held on April 26th to officially kick off the construction of the Disney-themed community, Cotino, in Rancho Mirage.

'Storyliving by Disney' is the first-of-its-kind planned residential community. The development plans to bring "Disney magic" to a new neighborhood in Rancho Mirage.

These plans were announced in February. Disney has not released a time frame of when it expects Cotino to be completed.

