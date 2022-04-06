Local Links: A new kind of workout that gets you off your feet

Art Flying Aerial Coachella Valley just opened last month to the public, bringing a new type of exercise to the area.

The facility offers a variety of classes from flying yoga, restorative flying yoga, aerial hammock, aerial arts, and even special classes for kids. Anyone at any experience level can attend.

“Our motto here is anybody can do it. It doesn’t matter if you're tall, short, big, small you know older or younger it doesn’t matter," said Yolanda Reyes, an instructor.

Already the gym has been a hit with people who have started attending the classes as it brings something different to the table.

“I love this workout because really I get bored like on a treadmill or doing something redundantly just trying to like get myself to look good," explained Melanie Blue, a Bermuda Dunes resident.

Some of the participants even bring their children with them to the hour-long classes.

There are several classes held throughout the entire day. For more information on pricing and class times, you can visit Art Flying Aerial Coachella Valley on Instagram or their website