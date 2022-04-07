American Documentary and Animation Film Festival returns

The American Documentary and Animation Film Festival returned to Palm Springs Thursday which will feature over 200 films from around the world.

Every year this event is held to give filmmakers an opportunity to showcase their work. This year marks the 11th year it has been held.

This year there are over 250 films to be shown from April 7 to April 11. This year the festival is being held in person as opposed to the last two years when it was held online. This was because the pandemic prevented people to attend events.

For tickets to this year's showings, you can purchase them on the American Documentary and Animation Film Festival website.