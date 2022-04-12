Skip to Content
Meetings continue surrounding the proposed La Quinta surf park

The La Quinta City Commission is meeting Tuesday to continue the conversation on whether or not the proposed La Quinta surf park will get the green light.

The commission last met on March 22 where it heard from both sides on why the surf park should, and should not be built.

After seven hours of presentations from the city and public comment, no decision was made.

The commission requested the meeting to continue today. It is asking those who wish to participate in public comment to do so about the new supplemental information that is going to be presented today.

The meeting is going to be held at 5 pm at La Quinta City Hall.

